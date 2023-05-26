CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Clover Police arrested a Maryland fugitive at a splash pad on Thursday.

Authorities say a mother called about two suspicious males at the Clover Splash Pad at 2:11 p.m. Officers responded in two minutes and contacted the men.

During their investigation, Clover Police determined that 34-year-old Javier Michael Benitez was a fugitive from Baltimore. They arrested Benitez and took him to the Moss Justice Center.

Clover Police commended the “quick actions of the mothers who noticed this individual who was out of place and notified CPD.”

Police urge everyone to immediately notify Clover PD of any suspicious activity or persons so officers can respond at 803-222-9494 or by dialing 911 in an emergency.