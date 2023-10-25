ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a local motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck this week, Rock Hill Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the collision around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday near Celanese Road and Mount Gallant Road. Rock Hill resident Ashley Bracey, 49, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where she was later pronounced dead.

The York County Coroner’s Office named Bracey as the victim on Friday.

An initial investigation stated that the woman was on a motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck when the pickup was attempting to make a left turn.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation. Forensics and an accident reconstruction team were among the departments that responded to the scene.