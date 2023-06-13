ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new development is set to hit a street in Rock Hill that hasn’t seen a new building in more than 30 years.

People in the neighborhood off State Street have been stopping Pastor Kevin Felder for the last few weeks. Carolina Avenue neighbors want to know if a long-standing church will be getting a new home.

“They’re absolutely ecstatic. They say we can’t wait for that church [to come] and people want to be a part of something new,” Felder said. “There have been some residential buildings that came up, which I take as a good sign that there is hope for this area—new people, new lives. And it’s just going to bring something great with the new ministry.”

The street in Rock Hill is set to get a small upgrade as New Covenant Assembly Church of God in Christ is building a new church across the street from its old home.

Pastor Felder says it’s been more than 30 years since development hit the street. The church plans to revitalize an underserved area of the city through community engagement.

“I’m a strong proponent for adult education and so I believe that it’s going to take training, it’s going to take education to revitalize any area. We’ve also been privileged to have someone join the church right during the pandemic who is a specialist in drug rehabilitation. And so [in] this area, we need that. If you stay in here long enough, you’ll see that there are enough people that come along the way [who] need some help and some guidance. So we’ll talk about counseling, rehabilitation, talking about training, and getting people pointed in the right direction,” Pastor Felder said.

They also plan to partner with the church in Winnsboro to start working with single mothers, helping them get aid for food and some other items. They plan to have programs for them.

The mission to build a new church has been four years in the making with church staff going back and forth with contractors and banks as well as getting the city to agree to rezoning the lot from residential to commercial.

The city says, “Since Carolina Ave. is a residential street zoned for single-family [homes], the City wouldn’t necessarily seek out new development in the middle of the neighborhood. Most new construction is initiated by private developers/organizations, and the church came forward with a proposal for the property on Carolina Ave. That property was already zoned commercial, but since it’s a residential neighborhood, the church use and parking had to get special exceptions through the Zoning Board of Appeals, which were approved. Since the neighbors didn’t object and the church was part of the community, the plans were approved.”

“We just got approval last week. I have it framed, have our building permit, a copy of my building permit and I was able to show it to the congregation on Sunday morning and everybody just went bananas that we’re starting this week. I’m just celebrating. There’s more over there now than there was 4 years ago. So I don’t see a foundation. I don’t see anything there, but I see progress,” Felder said.

The church hopes to be done with construction by the end of the year.

“It’s still going to be new covenant.. yes ma’am.”