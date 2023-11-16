CATAWBA INDIAN RESERVATION (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — $4.7 million will be going to the Catawba Nation from the federal government as part of a continuing conservation effort from the Biden/Harris administration.

In an announcement made Thursday on the Catawba Indian Reservation, the tribe announced that the money will be used to improve work along the Catawba River and nearby grasslands, culverts, and river cane canebrakes.

The canebrakes are native to the Carolinas. The Catawba have, for generations, used plants for traditional arts and crafts.

The announcement was made while Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland toured current conservation efforts on the reservation.

“We can get back to traditionally making our crafts and our wares,” said Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris.

The tribe said they hope to have the money and the work starting around the beginning of 2024.