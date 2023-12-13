CATAWBA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The legal team representing South Carolina homeowners living near the York County New-Indy paper mill argue the motion to exclude its parent company from a lawsuit should be denied.

In a legal brief filed Tuesday, the plaintiff says there are “overwhelming facts” that demonstrate parent company New-Indy Containerboard’s “pervasive involvement” with operations that have reportedly caused health issues to neighbors in York and Lancaster counties.

The filing was issued to U.S. District Court South Carolina Rock Hill Division by attorneys on behalf of plaintiffs by interim co-lead class counsel in the case, which includes Motley Rice LLC, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico LLC, and Richard A. Harpootlian P.A. as well as their co-counsel Elrod Pope Law Firm, Stavrinakis Law Firm, and Mauney PLLC.

They argue that “the evidence and the opinions of Plaintiffs’ (and Defendants’) experts, demonstrate that Containerboard’s actions were a proximate cause of the havoc wrought on tens of thousands of people living in the communities surrounding the mill.”

In November 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency fined New-Indy $1.1 million for its “substantial endangerment” via emissions of elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide (H2S). And a flurry of lawsuits have come since.

Neighbors have been fighting against New-Indy for a year, with lawsuits filed over a rotten smell emitting from the site and overall health impacts. The filing says medical experts connect the harmful emissions to personal injuries.

The document states that “It is undisputed that the inhalation of H2S and (total reduced sulfur) compounds at levels above the odor perception threshold causes the health effects exhibited by Plaintiffs.” And that the emissions of the compounds from the mill were at a level capable of causing their health effects.

In June, the plant announced it added equipment to help reduce the smells, saying it was done in an effort to “build public trust.”

In terms of whether the parent company or only the individual plant is at fault, the filing argues that the former “dominates” the local operations. The Catawba site has operated at a loss for several years, and a judgment in the amount of the plaintiff’s special damages far exceeds any assets owned by Catawba to pay a judgment.

“Catawba is not adequately capitalized and is insolvent,” the filing states.

Further, New-Indy allegedly acquired an “aging” plant, which has contributed to the emissions, as well as “engaged in a series of negligent and wrongful acts during the conversion process of the mill, and negligently started operating the Mill post-conversion when certain serious and substantial upgrades were needed, particularly within the Mill’s wastewater treatment plant.”

In a joint filing, neighbors’ attorneys push back against New-Indy’s efforts to exclude odor reports from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as evidence in the litigation because “defendants’ arguments are meritless.”