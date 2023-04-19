York County deputies say they’d like to talk to this unidentified male burglar. (YCSO)

CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies said they’re looking for the final piece of a suspected trio that broke into a Clover business this past weekend.

You’d think the other two would roll over on the guy, but authorities said that’s just not the case, and they need your help.

Authorities said three men entered Pharr Yarns on S.C. Highway 557 before midnight. They rode their 4-wheelers in the building and now face charges of burglary and property destruction.

This week, deputies detained two of the men. During the investigation, the arrested men said they didn’t know the group’s third member. Officials do not say what was damaged at the South Carolina plant.

Officials said they’d like to find the third man. Witnesses or people with information are encouraged to call 803-628-3059 or go to crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com for more details.