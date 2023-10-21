ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person lost their life after a wreck on Interstate 77 in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2014 Audi and a 2009 Honda Accord were both driving north on I-77 near mile marker 77 when the Honda hit the Audi. This happened in Rock Hill city limits and near the Anderson Road exit.

The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the side of the road and crash into a tree, officials state.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda died at the site of the crash. The driver of the Audi was taken to Piedmont Medical Center.