SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death.

The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was headed south while a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 drove north on the road. Officials say both struck a fallen tree simultaneously with the tractor-trailer jackknifing. The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 died in the wreck.

There are no charges in the wreck.