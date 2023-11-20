YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after driving off the right side of the road in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. Sunday on SC Highway 55 about four miles west of Clover.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Officials say the driver in a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north when they went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital where they died of their injuries.

There were no other occupants in the Chevrolet and no other vehicles were involved.