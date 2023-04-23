FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The crash was just after 1 a.m. on Sutton Road near Market Street, State Highway Patrol states.

Troopers say that in the early hours of April 23rd, a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving north on Sutton Road before losing control.

A 2018 Jeep SUV was also driving north on Sutton Road and hit the passenger of the motorcycle, officials say. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Troopers state that the motorcycle passenger was fatally injured and the driver was taken to a local hospital.

Officials have yet to release the name of the deceased or say if anyone will be charged.