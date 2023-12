YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overturned tractor trailer shut down I-77 southbound snarling Monday morning commuter traffic.

The 18-wheeler overturned at Exit 75 near Porter Road and traffic was at a standstill with a detour set up at Exit 77.

Another vehicle was involved in the wreck. It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.

The interstate is expected to be shut down until at least 9 a.m.