ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been a staple in south Rock Hill for decades.

McGirt Auditorium’s history dates back to 1960 and was named after Ralph W. McGirt, a former principal of Emmett Scott High School, the only black high school in Rock Hill during segregation.

The high school served African-American students until 1970 when the building closed, and ever since then, neighbors have used it as a meeting place and other social events.

“I grew up on Green Street, and so Emmett Scott was that place where I could go and practice basketball,” said Rock Hill City Councilman Derrick Lindsay. “The center has a rich history for us, the community, and we are excited about the renovations that take place there because it’s been like that for about 30-40 years now.”

The auditorium is used for events like dance competitions, gospel concerts, plays, and musicals, while the outside was used for sporting events. Now, the building is getting a much-needed revival as part of the Clinton Connextion’s great eight projects — city leaders announced a $4.5 million plan to renovate the historic building.

“I think it’s fantastic because there’s so many kids and, you know, even teenage years, you need something to do somewhere to go. And I just think it’s terrific,” said Southside neighbor Theresa Mauldin.

New plans include a new staging area, sound system, updated dressing rooms, seating and flooring in the auditorium, a redesigned lobby, and an updated building entrance, including a reimagined courtyard and covered walkway.

Mauldin says the renovations are much needed in the southside.

“Being something positive that would be a place to go,” Mauldin said. “If they go, ‘Hey, that’s my homie, yet that’s performing, and I think that would be really great.’ It would draw a lot of people old and young.”