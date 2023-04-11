Rock Hill now allows pot-bellied pigs as pets following the April 11 city council meeting. (Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pigs are welcome in Rock Hill after the city council adopted a new ordinance Monday night.

Hogs or swine were not previously allowed in city limits other than in Rural Zoning designation. Now each residence with at least an acre of land may keep pot-bellied pigs as pets. The city had deemed them a “nuisance” but Planning and Development Director Leah Youngblood said at the previous meeting March 27 that’s not typically the case.

“Growing up I lived next to some pigs,” she said. “They can be better neighbors than dogs and certainly than roosters.”

A maximum of two pigs are allowed per residence that meets the land requirement, and they must weigh less than 200 pounds, be spayed or neutered and must not be used as a food source.

Rock Hill’s rules for chickens were also clarified as part of guidance on urban farms. Only chickens, hens and bees are allowed for that land use.

Residents may have chickens as long as they’re fenced in and area at least 30 feet away from the nearest dwelling unit. Further, all live fowl are not permitted inside any buildings where food is for sale, like restaurants.

Bees may be kept in back yards and side yards that do not border a street. Hives must face away from all occupied structures on adjacent properties that are within 30 feet of the hives.

Rural farms designated as such under the zoning ordinance are allowed to keep their pigs as livestock.

The change comes as comes as the city also amended its agriculture-related regulations en masse. Farmers markets are now allowed year-round as a primary land use rather than just 180 days per year. Alcohol may be sold at them, but not consumed.

Youngblood was asked about other animals by the council.

“It’s hard to know where to draw the line, right?” she said. “I don’t want to write something for tigers or llamas or alpacas.”