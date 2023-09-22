YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the AAA Car Club of Fort Mill in the name of theft protection.

The event at the AAA Fort Mill office provides labels for catalytic converters, a common auto-theft target. It runs Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are required and are limited. They are in 15-minute slots.

To sign-up, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c084eacae23a2f9cf8-aaacatalytic#/?sf181374783=1