LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is in custody following a reported shots-fired call at an Arby’s Thursday night.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded just after 7 p.m. for shots outside the fast-food restaurant in the 5100 block of Charlotte Highway (S.C. 49). No one was reportedly hit or injured.

Detectives are investigating the incident.