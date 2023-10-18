ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Brent Faulkenberry won a neck-and-neck race for the Rock Hill City Council seat for Ward 4 Tuesday night.

Faulkenberry had 50.87 percent of the vote, to 48.91 for Hope Matthews, according to unofficial York County results. It shows nine out of 10 precincts reporting, with Faulkenberry garnering just 18 more votes.

However, Matthews conceded Wednesday in a post on her official Facebook page:

Thank you to all the supporters and voters who showed up for HOPE! The past six months have been an incredible journey. And sometimes it’s about the journey and not the destination. I want to thank everyone for all the help and support they’ve shown over the past months. It’s encouraging to see so many people with the same love for our community that I have. I will be able to take what I’ve learned about our community during my campaign and keep working for a better Rock Hill! Hope Matthews

The Ward 2 seat is currently occupied by Kathy Pender, who did not run for re-election after 19 years on City Council.

There were 1,192 ballots cast between early and day-of voting, representing 5.5 percent of registered voters.

The other two City Council races featured single candidates. Derrick Lindsay will continue representing Ward 1, and Kevin Sutton will again serve Ward 3. Rock Hill has rolling elections, with seats 4-6 being last year.

The results will become official at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

Elections will be held for the remaining York County municipalities on Nov. 7.