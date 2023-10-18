ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made in connection to a Rock Hill hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian this month, police said on Wednesday.

Leticia Galicia Raymundo, 39, of Rock Hill, was identified as the suspect and subsequently arrested following a traffic stop on Monday. Raymundo faces charges that include driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily injury.

The hit-and-run occurred at 1:07 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, on Celanese Road near Riverview Road, police said. A 26-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries at the scene. He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center and later transferred to CMC.

An initial investigation revealed the man was crossing Celanese Road outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Raymundo, who did not stop after the accident, police said.