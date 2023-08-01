ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Money was on the line Tuesday night in Rock Hill where the American Cornhole League held its championships.

This year, the tournament has participants from all 50 states in town for what’s often called the “Super Bowl” of cornhole, the popular game with bean bags thrown at wooden boards.

Instead of beaches or tailgates, the team champions will be crowned Tuesday night on the main court inside the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center. Throughout nine days of competition there’s a total payout of $700,000.

Personality and lead content developer at the American Cornhole League, Bernie Nabors believes what makes cornhole a great sport is that anyone of any age can participate.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a right way, but you definitely want to have a flat bag,” Nabors said. “A flat bag allows you control once it lands on the board. A lot of people would say think of a handshake, and as you come out with your handshake, you just kind of turn your hand over and that will allow the bag to glide flatly through the air and when it does that you have more control over the action once it hits the board.”

The tournament has about 100 “sets” or courts. Competition wraps up in Rock Hill on Sunday.

For those interested in attending, visit the ACL website.