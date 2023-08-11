YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County officials are seeking a man wanted for sexual assault charges.

Gilberto Daniel Gomez-Gomez, 35, is facing three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and is on the York County Sheriff’s Office top 10 wanted. He’s described as 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 165 pounds.

Gomez-Gomez has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is Homestead Drive in Rock Hill.

Anyone with information to locate the suspect is asked to call YCSO at 803-628-3059 or they can give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.