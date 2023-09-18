YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect who police said shot and killed a 47-year-old man this weekend in Rock Hill has turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

Quadir Sharyf Baxter, 44, of Rock Hill, turned himself in at the Rock Hill Law Center.

The deadly shooting occurred at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the 300 block of Roddey Street.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Police said a 47-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Emergency personnel took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

During an initial investigation, Rock Hill Police said an argument occurred between the suspect and victim, with the victim apparently trying to resolve the issue. Police said the suspect, identified as Baxter, fired multiple rounds with a firearm.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

After shooting the man, police said Baxter fled the scene. Authorities obtained warrants for Baxter on murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.