ROCK HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say they found a 33-year-old woman shot in the 100 block of Friedheim Road.

This happened just after midnight on Mar. 25, 2023. Medics took the woman to Piedmont Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased, officers state.

Police say a dark-colored sedan may be involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.