ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill police officer has been fired following an investigation regarding child pornography, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Officer Daniel Shealy was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 28, around 1 p.m. by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

He faces several charges including sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bond.

York County Sheriff’s Office

The 34-year-old Shealy has been with the Rock Hill Police Department since 2011.

Shealy is accused of possessing and distributing images of child pornography over the internet while he was off duty.

A Crimes Against Children Task Force, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Rock Hill PD, and the York County Sheriff’s Office were among the departments involved in this case.