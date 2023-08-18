YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rock Hill Schools have officially banned students from using cell phones while at school this year.

Rock Hill School board members had previously introduced a proposal in May 2023 to heavily restrict students from using and accessing their cell phones while at school.

The new policy, which was adopted on June 13, 2023, states that cell phones, pagers, gaming devices, or other devices that “emit an audible signal, vibrate, display a message, image or deliver a communication” are not permitted to be on or visible during the school day.

The new policy states these “personal electronic devices” should be stored in lockers or backpacks while on campus between student arrival and the dismissal bell.

“Unauthorized use of a personal electronic device may include, but is not limited to, taking pictures or recording without permission, cheating, harassment or bullying, use during any emergency drill, use during unauthorized times, or use for unlawful activities,” the policy states.

Officials said a student in possession of a personal electronic device in conflict with this new policy will be “subject to discipline as provided under administrative rule JICJ-R.”

Rock Hill Schools said the district may provide students with electronic devices including, but not limited to, tablets or laptops computers in an effort to enhance their learning experience.

