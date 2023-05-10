ROCK HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rock Hill Schools board is considering a policy that would allow students to bring phones to school but require them to turn them off and put them away in lockers or book bags during the school day.

Almost everyone has a cellphone and an opinion about them.

“I despise cell phones, I think they have no use at all in our schools,” said Pete Nosal, a Rock Hill Schools board member.

The board had its first reading of the proposed policy at its meeting Tuesday night.

“Our teachers are begging for this,” said Helena Miller, another school board member.

The school board is considering whether to put in the new policy regarding personal electronic devices because of concerns over cyberbullying, harassment, and recording and posting on social media.

“I hear teachers tell me all the time that every time there’s a fight in the school, you know it’s going to happen because the cell phones come out before the fight even starts because it’s all about likes and clicks,” said Miller in the meeting Tuesday night.

It’s unclear if smartwatches would also be included.

“Smartwatches don’t record, they don’t present the same problems as cellphones do,” said Brent Faulkenberry, a school board member.

“I don’t think they need phones while in the school,” one parent told Queen City News.

Another mom believes she’d be more comfortable with her child having access to a phone at school, in case of an emergency.

“Leadership feels that this move can help curb learning disruptions, disciplinary incidents and mental health worries,” said Dr. John Jones, Deputy Superintendent of Rock Hill Schools.

The superintendent says he’s ready for any pushback from parents.

“I ask parents to be parents in this stance, not to be a friend. This is your child’s future that we’re fighting for. If we have to be the bad guy, so to speak, I think I’m hearing from seven of you, and I know how our administration feels, we’re willing to step up and be the bad guy,” said Dr. Tommy Schmolze, Superintendent of Rock Hill Schools.

The school board will take its final reading on the cellphone policy in June, and if it passes, the policy would go into effect next school year.

If the policy passes and a student is caught using a cellphone during the school day, their phone would be taken and given back at the end of the day.

Faulkenberry asked for a legal opinion on whether the district would be liable for confiscating someone’s personal property.