YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you get a phone call demanding money because your child is being held hostage, it is most likely a scheme in York County that’s sadly already claimed multiple victims, the sheriff said Wednesday.

So far at least two known victims have sent money including one victim who sent $7,000, according to the sheriff’s report.

The scheme occurs over the phone when a caller states that the intended victim’s son or daughter is being held hostage, and then demands large amounts of money to be sent to them via Western Union.

Law enforcement said anyone who receives this type of phone should hang up and immediately call 911.