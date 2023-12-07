YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search for a suspicious person in the Fort Mill area prompted a school lockdown Thursday morning, according to Fort Mill Police and FMMS.

Fort Mill Middle School officials said the school was placed on ‘secure’ Thursday, Dec. 7, meaning students and staff members remain inside the building, and all exterior doors remain locked. Normal school activities continue inside the building, officials said.

“Since we always keep all exterior doors locked, the only real difference is that no one is allowed to enter or exit the building while we are on secure,” FMMS officials explained.

Fort Mill Police said they are currently looking for a suspicious person in a wooded area on Springfield Parkway between SC HWY 160 and Steele Street.

“We will maintain a significant presence as we search this location. If you see anyone suspicious in this area, please call 911,” Fort Mill Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.