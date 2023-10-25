YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are dead from a traffic accident near the York-Chester County Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

It occurred around 3 p.m. Oct. 25 on S.C. 72 (Saluda Road), near East Chapel Road, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Three cars were involved in the incident, which shut down Saluda Road in both directions for several hours.

According to the South Carolina Highway patrol, two cars — a 2000 BMW coupe and 2004 Nissan Centra — were traveling north on Saluda when they collided with a 2013 Fork pickup traveling south.

The driver and single passenger in the Centra were killed. The two other drivers and two juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Deputies said at 4:15 p.m. the road will remain closed for a “significant amount of time.” The detour on the York County side was moved to Strait Road and East Chapel Road.

S.C. Highway Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.