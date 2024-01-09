YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to use caution while out traveling Tuesday as several trees have fallen, blocking area roads.

The sheriff’s office reported on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, that a tree and power line went down along the 1300 block of Lincoln Road in York.

“Deputies are helping with traffic control while crews work to clear the road and get the power back on,” the sheriff’s office said.

Debris was reported on the road Tuesday along W. Old Limestone Road. Crews were responding to clear the large tree branch from the street.

Another tree was reported down, falling on a power line near Lincoln Road and Meadow Road in York. “Deputies are on scene to assist with traffic control while crews work to clear the road,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office reported a massive 30-foot tree fell onto the road along Beaver Creek Trail in Clover. No word on how long it will take crews to remove it at this time.

The YCSO also reported another tree in the road along W. Mt. Gallant Road at Tirzah Road. Crews reported the tree was blocking the entire road on Tuesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for Uptown and surrounding counties with the heaviest rainfall expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Excessive rainfall will bring the risk of flash floods to our area throughout the morning and afternoon.

Afternoon storms can pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado. The main tornado threat will sit to our south and east but damage from straight-lined winds is much more likely.

