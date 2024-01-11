YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents charged a York resident with first-degree harassment on Tuesday.

In arrest warrants, officials said Ashley Nicole Wilson, 34, ‘willfully and unlawfully’ violated the law by harassing a person. Wilson is alleged to have portrayed ‘a substantial, willful, and repeated pattern of false and salacious statements’ on her social media and made ‘false reports’ to the Department of Social Services.

These reports were ‘designed to elicit an unwarranted response from the agency in order to cause disruption to a victim and (the victim’s) family’s lives.’

In a SLED press release, the York County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate. SLED agents booked Wilson at the York County Detention Center. The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Wilson ran afoul of the law when she tried impersonating state law enforcement in 2022.

Based on Facebook recording and witness statements, in October 2021 Wilson falsely represented herself as a SLED agent to obtain information that may not have otherwise been obtained. Wilson was arrested and brought to the Horry County Detention Center at that time. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecuted her case at that time.