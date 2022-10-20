YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s not uncommon to see political interest groups endorse candidates for office.

But it is uncommon for the school board, usually a nonpartisan election.

Several newly formed interest groups like Moms For Liberty, the York County Reaganites, and Fort Mill Liberal Sisterhood have publicly endorsed candidates for school board.

“I’m not for partisan school boards; it shouldn’t be political. It should be for the kids; it should be for their benefit,” said one York County man.

Partisan school board elections are far from the norm. K12dive.com says the vast majority of school districts – estimated at around 90% – hold nonpartisan elections.

Lawe in at least five states – Georgia, Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina – either explicitly allow for partisan or nonpartisan elections or gives local authorities enough control over elections to effectively will enable the option.

“If I don’t agree with what the school board says do I move because they’ve gone completely republican or completely democrat.. that’s not really feasible either.”

Republican parental rights group Moms For Liberty York County and political action committee, the York County Reaganites, have endorsed three candidates in Rock Hill and four candidates in Fort Mill.

Fort Mill Liberal Sisterhood – a group for Democrats and Liberal women – is backing four candidates for their school board.

“I’m on the Facebook page of Rock Hill Moms, and I have heard of the moms of liberty just in general having certain desire for school boards to go a certain way, and it’s not necessarily in everybody else’s best interest. in my opinion.”

In February, a school board partisan bill was rejected by the SC House of Representatives – 49-47.

The question was on the SC Primary election ballot – but it is not on the general election ballot for November 8th.