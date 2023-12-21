MCCONNELLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly stole a car from a York County convenient store that was later found in Charlotte earlier this month.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 white Nissan Centra was stolen from the Tango Mart on Chester Highway between 4:07 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The same day at 9:21 p.m., deputies say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reportedly recovered the vehicle roughly 37 miles away on an Interstate 277 John Belk Freeway on-ramp.

Surveillance from the convenient store shows the suspect with a hooded sweatshirt, jacket and black hat.