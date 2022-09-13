ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday afternoon after a chase involving a stolen vehicle from Charlotte ended in Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on September 13 in the Baxter area of Fort Mill where deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charlotte.

After trying to conduct a traffic stop on the car, a chase began. Deputies said the suspect fled south on I-77, reaching speeds of 90 mph before exiting on Dave Lyles Blvd in Rock Hill.

Just arrived to Cherry Rd at Charlotte Ave where Rock Hill Police, SC State Troopers and York Co Sheriff Dept are investigating a crime scene. pic.twitter.com/K7yBFDWHUW — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) September 13, 2022

Video released by the York County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday showed that the suspect appeared to slow, indicating he might surrender to authorities.

“He had ample opportunity to stop,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Tolson said the suspect then carried on, eventually entering a CVS parking lot on Cherry Road.

Dashcam video showed the driver ram a deputy’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s-side open door where the deputy was standing. At that point, the deputy opened fire three times.

“The last time that he rammed the second deputy, the deputy was standing in the apex of the door,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “That’s in very close proximity to that deputy.”

After the shots were fired, video showed deputies break the suspect windows to access the vehicle and render aid.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Tyshawn Malik Benjamin of Wendell, North Carolina, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Neither of the deputies was hurt.

Sheriff Tolson said Benjamin was not armed at the time of the shooting, but added that the video clearly showed the deputy was protecting himself.

“We shot a man that didn’t have a firearm. We did,” Tolson said. “The deputy was defending his life.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.