FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba Ridge High School was the center of York County’s yearly active assailant training event on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, June 29, the entire parking lot was flooded with blue lights and ambulances. It was all hands on deck. Officials said every agency would be involved, focusing not only on the suspect and victims, but securing the school and traffic.

“It’s not just law enforcement today. It’s our dispatchers. They’re on the phone doing what they do and the community helping us communicate with one another. It’s not just us this time. Every year we do it with police officers. This year, it’s a countywide team effort. Even the coroner’s going to be here today to train on how they would respond,” Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office explained to Queen City News.

Faris said the goal was to make the training look and feel as real as possible. This was the first time officials used volunteers complete with makeup resembling bloody wounds.

“Making it this realistic helps the officers tune that out. And God forbid, if a real incident like this ever happens because we have the saying ‘Stop the killing, then stop the dying, and then we stop everything,'” Faris said.

He said authorities would arrive in waves depending on where they’re being dispatched from. Each group was tasked with finding the assailant and taking them down as soon as possible.

“Sheriff Tolson will be the first person to tell you, [when] we go there [there] is no[one] standing outside the door waiting on other people to show up. If one deputy shows up first, that deputy goes in by himself or herself to stop the killing. And then it all just flows in together,” Faris said.

Officers are trained to walk past victims despite how injured they may be. Once the suspect or suspects are dead or in custody, the next group of officers will start treating injuries until paramedics arrive.

“It is a little disturbing because my thing was uncontrolled bleeding and it’s like, if someone doesn’t help me, I’m going to die. And so it does. It kind of hits home that, you know, I could die before they come back and help me,” said Chris Mull.

Mull was a volunteer with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also saw blood on the ground and were even trained on how to properly move victims to treatment areas. Several officers moved through the school moving uninjured victims like Austin Nunn to safety.

“It was somber and sobering, but it was also a very valuable exercise for me personally, very enriching just to see the students and everyone coming together to do everything that we can to make sure that we can avoid tragedy at all costs in the school,” said Austin Nunn, a substitute teacher in the Fort Mill School District.

At the end of the training, officers debriefed and discussed what they did right and wrong and what they felt during the exercise. In case of a real event, the York County Sheriff’s Office has an employee wellness director to help them work through any trauma.

The training event included each city’s police department, the Piedmont Medical Center, the local fire department, and York County’s 911 dispatch center. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department would also respond as well.

A command center was also in place where local police chiefs would assemble to continue to work out plans to make sure everyone is safe.

Faris said the event is centered around active shooters but the department’s strategy would be the same for bombs, mass stabbings, and other mass casualty events.