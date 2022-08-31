ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student ran from deputies after being confronted about a gun in his car at a Rock Hill high school Wednesday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at Rock Hill High School.

Deputies say during a safety and security check at the school, SROs received information that a gun may be in a student’s car.

When authorities confronted the student at his vehicle, he fled from them and administration.

NOTICE: During a safety & security check at Rock Hill High today YCSO SROs received info about a gun in a students car. When confronted at his car the student ran from deputies & admin. He has not been apprehended. We know who the student is & we are investigating. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/yH1VhfKIBx — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 31, 2022

The student has not been apprehended, but officials say they know where he is.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.