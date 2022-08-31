ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student ran from deputies after being confronted about a gun in his car at a Rock Hill high school Wednesday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at Rock Hill High School.
Deputies say during a safety and security check at the school, SROs received information that a gun may be in a student’s car.
When authorities confronted the student at his vehicle, he fled from them and administration.
The student has not been apprehended, but officials say they know where he is.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.