ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is injured after an armed robbery and officer-involved shooting Monday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

At 6 p.m. on November 20, officers say they were called to the PNC Bank at 1888 India Hook Road for an armed robbery. The man used a gun to take an undetermined amount of money and rode off on a bycicyle.

According to authorities, officers at the Millwood Shopping Center on Herlong Avenue saw the man and tried to stop him when the suspect jumped off his bicycle and showed a handgun.

The officers then fired their weapons shooting the man in the hand and causing him to drop the gun and fall to the ground, police say. No officers were hurt.

Officials say the man was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and was released into custody.

Officials said the incident happened November 20 on Herlong Avenue. The suspect was shot in the hand and is receiving medical treatment.

Rock Hill Police are investigating the incident and conducting an internal review. The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating the shooting.