ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children and two adults were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a Rock Hill restaurant Tuesday night, according to Rock Hill Police.

Officers responded to the accident around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Burgers and Barley on S. Cherry Road. Two drivers, along with two children, were taken to an area medical center to be treated for injuries, according to the police report.

An initial investigation revealed a Ford SUV crossed over the center line, collided with a three-wheel Polaris motorcycle, and crashed into the restaurant.

Significant damage was reported to the building.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.