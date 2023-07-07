FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The CEO of a local company is taking full advantage of the proliferation of artificial intelligence.

“AI has come around in the last 10 years, and it really has exploded for a lot of different use cases,” said Ken Mills of Fort Mill-based EPIC IO.

Mills says his company is using artificial intelligence to increase driver and pedestrian safety.

The company demonstrated how its AI systems work for the York County Emergency Management Department and other local law enforcement agencies. EPIC IO monitored traffic during the Fourth of July fireworks event at Carowinds that hosted about 60,000 people.

“So being able to use AI to analyze where cars are going, how many cars, types of vehicles, how long they’re taking to get from point A to point B is really valuable information for city administrators, emergency operations folks to plan resources effectively to respond to these big events,” Mills told Queen City News.

His team watched the traffic patterns around the major intersections leading to Carowinds, using its solar-powered AI-enabled video monitoring trailers.

EPIC IO CEO Ken Mills discusses his company’s use of AI for law enforcement purposes.

“Things like, ‘Did cars start doing illegal U-turns?’ Were there near-misses where cars were maybe coming in close proximity to people?’ Mills said. “Those things do not show up on police reports and they can be really valuable data to help cities understand where they might have a risk area that they need to mitigate with traffic signals or other technology.”

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association reports pedestrian deaths have surged 18 percent, or 519 additional lives lost, between the first half of 2019 and 2022.

Statistics from the U.S. Census and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that South Carolina’s pedestrian death rate is 60 percent higher than the national average.

The company is part of a global campaign called Vision Zero to reduce the number of pedestrian fatalities using artificial intelligence.

“If we can understand what those behaviors are, predict those behaviors and where you’re going to have a high-risk situation, you can then use technology through traffic, light mediation and other technology to reduce that risk to hopefully zero,” Mills said.

Mills says the company has several cities that are using this technology for traffic safety around the community itself.

“License plate recognition, to understand who’s coming and going for organized retail crimes a big issue, things of that nature,” Mills explained. “So, it’s really extending the police’s ability to respond where they need to.”

Mills says there’s always a perception of “Big Brother” when you have a camera watching an event or an activity. He says the company acknowledges that law enforcement agencies understand that along with city administrators.

“What we try to do is focus on watching things that you would see anyway if you were just standing on that intersection,” he said. “So you know — how you collect that data safely, privately and make it available where it’s needed, so the real decisions can be made without really providing any additional information than you would get if you were just standing on the corner of the intersection watching.”