FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Downtown Fort Mill is flourishing.

While neighbors can thank different developers for their contributions, one in particular is going above and beyond to make sure small businesses like his can have a fighting chance.

“Over the course of really about 10 to 12 years now, we’ve really seen those ambitious goals pay off,” said Shaw Kuester of Kuester Commercial.

Kuester says it all started during America’s last major economic downturn.

While working with other developers and bankers that needed assistance during the recession, Kuester says his company learned how to work in and with smaller communities.

“We always try to really entice an entity, whether it’s a restaurant or a brewery or a retail business,” Kuester said. “We try to really say ‘What do you need to be successful? What can we do? Is it for your rent? Is it building out the space?’ Something like that, and that usually is what helps to give them the runway to succeed.”

The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says about one in five U.S. businesses fail within their first year of operation.

In South Carolina, 22 percent of small businesses failed within the first year. That percentage jumped to 50 percent after five years and nearly 67 percent of the businesses failed after 10 years.

“We’re embedding our people on these markets, and they’re living, eating, breathing, working,” Kuester said. “So we’re knocking into these people day in, day out. We’re bumping into them, we’re talking to them. So we have to keep those lines of communication open with all of the tenants, the users, the customers. And it just makes everything better. It really does.”

Since 2012, Kuester Commercial is responsible for buildings that include an apartment complex, a restaurant and breweries.

The company’s most recent project developments brought in the Improper Pig and Amarti Brewery and the Mercantile Building.

It’s not just Fort Mill that Kuester Commercial is investing in, the company has locations in uptown Charlotte, projects in downtown Gastonia and Lancaster. They’re responsible for remodeling two historic buildings in downtown Chester as well.

Kuester says he’s happy to be part of the economic boom in the Carolinas.