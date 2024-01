YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Traffic in the Rock Hill area will be impacted Saturday, Jan. 13, due to a large transport.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says that Duke Energy will move a large piece of equipment through the city beginning at 9 a.m. It will start at Columbia Avenue, taking the following route:

Cherry Road to Heckle Boulevard to Old York Road to Hands Mill Highway to Concord Road, ending at the Catawba Nuclear Station.

Deputies say the move will take several hours.