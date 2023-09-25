YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a large fire tore through several townhomes in Sun City, according to the Pleasant Valley Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze Thursday night, Sept. 21, at a townhome in Sun City near Wood Duck Lane. When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was well into its advanced stages, fire officials explained.

The companies that responded to the scene made an aggressive attempt to tackle the fire but had to retreat because the integrity of the dwelling had been compromised. Officials then said firefighters ‘narrowly escaped’ before a partial collapse occurred.

A ladder was then called in to help fight the large fire.

The fire affected multiple units, officials said. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.