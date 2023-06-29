YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People living in one York County neighborhood are expressing their anger at an apparent “swatting” call that was directed at a home nearby.

Deputies were called on Wednesday, June 28, to a home on Kingsburry Road after they said York City Dispatch 911 Center received a call about someone who “just shot (his) wife and three kids” and “had partners staged in the woods and on the roof of a house.”

The call led to a massive response, but authorities later determined it was a false call.

“Swatting” refers to the practice of someone tricking an emergency service into sending a law enforcement response team to another person’s address.

There have been numerous incidents involving hoax calls made to law enforcement in the Carolinas over the last year or so.

Queen City News has reported extensively on a number of local incidents, which included threats made to schools in Lancaster County.

Neighbors who had an up-close view of the action, though, expressed anger about what transpired, with the anger directed at the person who made the call, who is so far unidentified.

“Once we found out it was a prank, it was a lot of anger,” said one person. “It’s a huge inconvenience, the resources that were used.”

York County deputies said, “we responded with everything we had”, referencing Wednesday’s incident on Kingsburry Road.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.