YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said robbed Carolina ATM employees this week.

The armed robbery occurred at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Express Beverage liquor store located at 1623 Celanese Road in Rock Hill.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Daquial LeFranklin Simmons, 28, is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He currently has dreadlocks, deputies said. Simmons’ last known address was Reed Street in Peachland, South Carolina. He is wanted for armed robbery and conspiracy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-396-8426.