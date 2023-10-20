ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Photos of a truck being sought in connection to a missing woman have been released by the Rock Hill Police Department Friday.

Katie Sue Hurst, 32, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13, around 7:46 a.m. Detectives believe Hurst arrived at work where they say surveillance video shows her getting into a pickup truck.

The truck is described as a 2011-2013 Ford F-150 with a blue metallic color and chrome details.

Hurst is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans, and brown-tan boots.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7211.