ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect who shot a man after insulting his companion is being sought, Rock Hill Police announced on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:44 p.m. Saturday near 1500 Riverchase Boulevard. A 31-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries.

An initial investigation stated the victim and his companion were walking when the victim said they were approached by two men. One of the men made an insulting comment to the victim’s companion and the victim told him ‘not to be disrespectful,’ at which point the man displayed a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder, police said.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Rock Hill Police said the suspects being sought are two Black men, 5’4″ and 5’8″ in height, and were wearing dark clothes and hooded sweatshirts.

A bullet casing was recovered at the scene, officers said.

K-9, CSI, and a forensics unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.