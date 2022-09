YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

David Todd Anthony, 32, is wanted for two counts of burglary of the second degree (violent), malicious damage to property, among others.

(Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

He has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 5’11”.

Deputies are urging the public to call CrimeStoppers or the sheriff’s office for information on Anthony’s whereabouts.