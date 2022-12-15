YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway after a custodian died on Thursday while working at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Mr. Al Palmer, a custodian at York Comprehensive High School, passed away this [Thursday] morning while here at YCHS,” the school said on social media.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

While the death occurred out of sight of students and staff, YCHS said they’ve made additional counselors available to help their school family.

“Mr. Al Palmer was an important member of our school and will be greatly missed. We extend our collective thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time,” YCHS said.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Palmer was a resident of Rock Hill. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, they said.

This death remains under investigation by York City Police and the York County Coroner’s Office.