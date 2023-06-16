YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies say they caught a woman after a Friday morning car chase.
K9 units caught up with Christina Hunter around noon. Authorities say Hunter initially ran in an area off W. Liberty Hill Road near S.C. 49. The woman originally faced charges of failure to appear.
At one point, deputies said they found her shoes before her arrest.
There’s no word yet if Hunter will face additional charges for the car chase.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.