YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies say they caught a woman after a Friday morning car chase.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Deputies are in the area of W. Liberty Hill Rd. off Hwy. 49 looking for a woman that ran from deputies after a car chase. She's Christina Hunter, #wanted for Failure to Appear. She's 5'5" tall last seen wearing a yellow tank top, blue shorts & red hair. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/BfHqAmXfaK — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 16, 2023

K9 units caught up with Christina Hunter around noon. Authorities say Hunter initially ran in an area off W. Liberty Hill Road near S.C. 49. The woman originally faced charges of failure to appear.

At one point, deputies said they found her shoes before her arrest.

There’s no word yet if Hunter will face additional charges for the car chase.