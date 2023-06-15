ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was killed after being struck by a Ford F-150 Thursday afternoon, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Cherry Road at Cel-River Road, just east of Interstate 77. Officers arrived reportedly finding a female pedestrian who had succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

Preliminary investigation reveals the Ford was making a right turn from Cel-River Road onto Cherry Road when the driver struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk on Cherry Road, police said. The driver of the Ford was issued a citation for disregarding a traffic control device.

The accident investigation is still ongoing.