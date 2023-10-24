Editor’s Note: Reader discretion is advised. Content contains descriptions of sexual assault.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was tackled to the ground and sexually assaulted while jogging in Fort Mill Monday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The reported attack happened at 5:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, along N. Sutton Road near Camber Woods Drive. Deputies said the 46-year-old woman reported that she was out jogging early Monday morning when she heard another person running behind her.

Believing the person to be another jogger, she said she moved over to allow them to pass.

The woman said she quickly looked back at which point she was tackled to the ground by a possible white man, who she describes as 5’8″ tall, wearing dark clothing, a gray hat, and a mask.

The woman told the sheriff’s office that the masked man began to “feel her private areas at which point she began to fight him off.”

As the sexual assault was occurring, the woman said a vehicle traveling down N. Sutton Road may have spooked the attacker. He fled back down N. Sutton toward Lower Assembly Drive.

She told deputies he then dipped off into the wood line.

After calling 911 and law enforcement rushing to the scene, they observed that the woman had skinned-up knees and debris on her clothing, consistent with being tackled. Her running headlamp was also found on the ground in the area.

A K-9 Unit was used to track the masked suspect, but unfortunately couldn’t locate him at that time. This case remains open and ongoing.