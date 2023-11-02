YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is in custody after leading York County deputies on a chase before crashing into a power pole, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and fire crews are at the scene located at Old Pickney Road at Chester HWY.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led deputies on a chase, and during the pursuit, crashed into a power pole. The vehicle then caught on fire.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Their identity has not been released. No word on why deputies were pursuing the vehicle at this time.

The YCSO said there may be increased traffic delays in this area.